Driver rolls car into utility pole, taking out power in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – Police say a car crashed into a power pole in Murray, leaving many residents without power Saturday.

Officers said the driver traveling along 4500 E. lost control and rolled the car into the power pole at 348 N. at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say the accident damaged the pole, almost knocking it over, causing homes from 4500 S. to 4800 S. to lose power early Saturday morning.

The driver was not injured.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.