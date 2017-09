MILLCREEK, Utah – A large water main break is flooding I-215 near the on-ramp from I-80 westbound in Parleys Canyon.

The water is coming off of the side of the mountain on the I-215 E. NB side and affecting traffic coming off I-80 W. on I-215 E. southbound.

The roadway is flooded.

Drivers should avoid the area.

