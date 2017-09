Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Utah - Fire crews are working to contain a garage/house fire in Alpine near 108 S. 100 W. Friday afternoon.

A Fox 13 viewer, Forrest Burnett, sent in this video and said explosions could be heard coming from the blaze.

Authorities have not said how the fire started.

Lone Peak Police said no injuries have been reported.

Officials said the fire has destroyed a couple of vehicles.

Fire crews are asking residents to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.