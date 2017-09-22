Utah Supreme Court upholds DEQ decision to issue Uintah Basin tar sands mining permits
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Supreme Court has ruled against an environmental group challenging permits given to US Oil Sands Inc. in the Uintah Basin for tar sands mining.
The project has been the subject of protests and Living Rivers sued the State Department of Environmental Quality, challenging the permits given to US Oil Sands.
In a ruling handed down Thursday night, the state`s top court upheld the DEQ’s decision to issue permits.
