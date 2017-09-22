Square Dance Your Heart Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the US, September is National Square Dance Month and

November 29th is National Square Dance Day. In 1994, the Utah

State Legislature designated Square Dancing to be the State Folk

Dance of Utah.

Utah has clubs from Tooele to Heber and Logan to St. George.

Many clubs start up new classes this time of year. You can find out

if there is a club in your area by visiting utsquaredance.org web

site. Click on their link and see when they are starting up their new

classes.

To sign up for classes or for more information, visit www.utsquaredance.org or www.rocketeersquaredance.org