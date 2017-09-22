Square Dance Your Heart Out

In the US, September is National Square Dance Month and
November 29th is National Square Dance Day. In 1994, the Utah
State Legislature designated Square Dancing to be the State Folk
Dance of Utah.
Utah has clubs from Tooele to Heber and Logan to St. George.
Many clubs start up new classes this time of year. You can find out
if there is a club in your area by visiting utsquaredance.org web
site. Click on their link and see when they are starting up their new
classes.
To sign up for classes or for more information, visit www.utsquaredance.org or www.rocketeersquaredance.org