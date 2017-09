Ski Utah releases opening dates for Utah ski resorts

Ski Utah has just released the opening dates for most of Utah’s ski resorts this year.

With as little as 56 days until the lifts start spinning here in Utah, Ski Utah said it wants to thank Mother Nature for the recent snow.

Utah Resort Opening Dates:

Alta Ski Area: November 22

Beaver Mountain: TBD

Brian Head Resort: November 17

Brighton Resort: As Early As Possible

Cherry Peak Resort: December 18

Deer Valley Resort: December 2

Eagle Point Resort: December 21

Nordic Valley Resort: December 9

Park City Mountain: November 17

Powder Mountain: TBD

Snowbasin Resort: November 22

Snowbird Resort: November 22

Solitude Mountain: December 2

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 8

