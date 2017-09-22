Drivers asked to avoid mouth of Provo Canyon due to fatal crash

PROVO CANYON, Utah — Orem Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the mouth of Provo Canyon as crews respond to a fatal traffic accident.

The crash is near 800 North at the mouth of Provo Canyon, and police first reported the incident around 3:50 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a single vehicle, and the deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Utah Co: 800 N Orem Ramp to EB US 189 (Provo Canyon) closed at MP 8. Use University Ave. Check @UDOTTRAFFIC for updates. — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) September 22, 2017

Specific details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.