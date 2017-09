Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for a dog who is happy just sitting on your lap or laying by your side, Lulu the long legged Chihuahua is the dog for you. Lulu is a young adult, maybe 2 years old. She is fully grown at a little over 10 lbs and about 13" high at the shoulder who is in need of home and people to love her.

She is spayed microchip current on all of her vaccinations and her adoption fee is $200.

For more information about Lulu or other animals like her, visit www.hearts4paws.org