Suspect arrested after hit-and-run in Taylorsville, had outstanding warrants

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Unified Police have arrested a suspect after a hit-and-run crash in Taylorsville Thursday afternoon.

Officials said 21-year-old Rashad Delli is accused of hitting at least two cars at 4500 S. Atherton Dr.

Unified Det. Ken Hansen said Delli abandoned the car and ran from the scene.

Hansen said officers caught up to Delli a short time later not far from the crash site and took him into custody.

Unified Police said Delli was driving without a license and had outstanding warrants.