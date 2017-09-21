Rookie police officer rescues man hanging from 8th story window ledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, N.J. -- Body camera video shows the moment a rookie police officer in New Jersey found a distraught man clinging to a window ledge eight stories above the ground, according to WPIX.

Officer Franky Jimenez was in the man’s apartment, investigating a sudden death that occurred early that morning. The man’s wife died in her sleep of natural causes.

"Sir, please don't! Sir, hang on!’ Jimenez yelled. He called for backup while gripping the man’s hand. "I am here to help you. Please!”

Jimenez pleaded with the unidentified man and eventually hauled him back through the window to safety.

"I don't want to die,” he said. “Grab my leg."

"I don't want you to die," Jimenez replied.

This happened on Sunday at the Trent Center Apartments on Greenwood Avenue.

Officer Jimenez just graduated from the police academy last October.

"He kept his presence about him. And that’s what police work is about,” said Trenton Police Director Ernest Parrey Jr. "We’re all just really proud.”