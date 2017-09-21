Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Warren with Penny Ann's Cafe shares a Homemade East Coast Style Corned Beef Hash recipe.

Corned Beef Hash

1 piece corned beef

Spice mixture

Coriander

Mustard seeds

Cinnamon stick

All spice

Red pepper

Black pepper

Star Anise

Cardamom

Boil all together for 3.5 hours

Drain and let cool

Boil potatoes, drain and let cool.

To make the corned beef hash, cut corned beef into small pieces and put in food processor.

Then put chopped potatoes in food processor.

Mix the potatoes and corned beef together. To serve heat up sautee pan with clarified butter and cook til golden brown and serve with eggs.