Chef Warren with Penny Ann's Cafe shares a Homemade East Coast Style Corned Beef Hash recipe.
Corned Beef Hash
1 piece corned beef
Spice mixture
Coriander
Mustard seeds
Cinnamon stick
All spice
Red pepper
Black pepper
Star Anise
Cardamom
Boil all together for 3.5 hours
Drain and let cool
Boil potatoes, drain and let cool.
To make the corned beef hash, cut corned beef into small pieces and put in food processor.
Then put chopped potatoes in food processor.
Mix the potatoes and corned beef together. To serve heat up sautee pan with clarified butter and cook til golden brown and serve with eggs.