A twist on the classic wedge salad served at almost every steakhouse and many restaurants using ingredients more found in Greek cooking.

Greek Wedge Salad

1/2 cup seeded cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup Kalamata, green or black olives, sliced

3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons tahini

2 garlic cloves, grated

1/4 cup olive oil

1 iceberg head of lettuce, rinsed, cut into 4 large quarters

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

10-12 large fresh basil leaves, torn

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the cucumber, tomatoes, celery, olives, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, salt and pepper.

For the dressing, add the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice, vinegar, tahini, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Blend for 30-40 seconds.

To assemble: Place each iceberg quarter on 4 plates. Divide the cucumber and tomato mixture onto each wedge. Drizzle desired amount of dressing over each salad. Divide the feta cheese and basil on top of each salad. Serve immediately.

