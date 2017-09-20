× UHP: Man killed in Centerville rollover wasn’t wearing seat belt, suspected of DUI

CENTERVILLE, Utah – A Salt Lake City man has died after a crash on Legacy Parkway in Centerville overnight.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old man from Salt Lake City was killed in a crash just before midnight.

Troopers said he was going southbound just north of Parrish Lane at a high rate of speed.

According to UHP, the man’s car flipped end-over-end, ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

UHP Sgt. Rick Shrader said they also found evidence of alcohol in the car.

Authorities said the car landed more than 1,800 feet from where it left the road.

No other vehicles were involved.