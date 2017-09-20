Polygamist leader Lyle Jeffs to take plea deal

SALT LAKE CITY — Polygamist leader Lyle Jeffs is scheduled to take a plea deal this morning, FOX 13 has learned.

Jeffs is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart where he is expected to enter a plea to reduced charges. He is currently facing food stamp fraud and fugitive-related charges.

Jeffs, once a bishop in the Fundamentalist LDS Church, is accused of orchestrating what authorities have claimed is the nation’s largest food stamp fraud case. He is accused of ordering rank-and-file members of the Utah-based polygamous church to hand over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to church leaders to do with as they wished.

While people went hungry, ex-church members have claimed, church leaders like Jeffs lived on “shrimp and lobster.” Money was also allegedly used to buy new vehicles. Federal prosecutors have alleged the scheme exceeded $12 million in taxpayer dollars.

Jeffs was among 11 people charged in the case that began when federal and local police raided the FLDS strongholds of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz. He escaped custody last year by slipping out of a GPS monitoring device. He was arrested in June in South Dakota.

The FBI has also said they believe Jeffs was ousted from his role as a bishop by his brother, imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs (who is serving a life sentence in Texas for child sex assault and still runs the FLDS Church from his prison cell).

The other FLDS members charged in the food stamp fraud case have either struck plea deals or had charges dismissed.

