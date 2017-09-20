× Harry Potter themed ‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’ to debut at The Shops at South Town in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — The Christmas season is set to get an extra dose of Harry Potter themed magic in Sandy this year as the Shops at South Town host “Christmas in the Wizarding World.”

According to a press release from The Shops at South Town, the limited-time event begins November 9 and will feature a selection of Wizarding World merchandise displayed in a holiday-themed setting.

“Christmas in the Wizarding World, a first of its kind retail experience, will be reminiscent of the setting and atmosphere of a wintry Hogsmeade village,” the press release states. “Complete with an extensive wand assortment, film-inspired window displays and interactive elements…”

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and GES, which produces the touring “Harry Potter: The Exhibition”, will introduce the unique shopping experience as it makes its debut at The Shops at South Town, located at 10450 South State Street in Sandy.

“Christmas in the Wizarding World will redefine the traditional shopping center holiday offering by creating a themed retail experience inspired by one of the most beloved brands of all time, Harry Potter,” said Eddie Newquist, chief creative officer and EVP of GES. “We’ve recreated the magical settings of Hogsmeade village and will bring it to the fans and families in Utah, who will be the first to experience this innovative retail environment.”

A list of key features is also included in the press release:

A wide selection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them™ merchandise, perfect for holiday gift-giving will be available for purchase, including: Specially designed holiday ornaments and stockings Cozy house sweaters and school robes Delectable confections like Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans and Chocolate Frogs Fan-favorite plush owls As well as wands, jewelry and branded collectibles

Ollivanders™ will be outfitted with soaring shelves of hundreds of precariously stacked wand boxes, where shoppers will be able to experience a holiday surprise with the help of the Wandkeeper.

A memorable photo opportunity, featuring a selection of background options from the Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, where guests can purchase a keepsake of their Christmas in the Wizarding World experience.

An interactive Quaffle Toss game, where guests can score a goal amid a colorful display of Quidditch themed attire and accessories.

Throughout the retail experience, animated windows will bring the iconic shops from the films to life, delighting fans and shoppers alike.

The event begins November 9, 2017 and continues through January 31, 2018, according to a promotional poster for the event. Visit the Shops at South Town online for more information.