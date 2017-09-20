× Dick Van Dyke to ‘reduce his efforts’ at Salt Lake Comic Con due to health concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con announced Wednesday night that Dick Van Dyke will “need to reduce his efforts at Salt Lake Comic Con for the benefit of his health and well-being.”

In an email the convention states that Van Dyke will only be able to sign autographs and will not be available for photo opportunities or a panel.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding and compassion,” the email states.

The email gives those who have already purchased photo opportunities or fan packages several options. Those options are reproduced below.

You have the following options at this time if you have purchased a Superfan Package:

Swap your Dick Van Dyke Photo Op for a second Autograph. You still get your poster and collectible badge and lanyard.

Swap your Dick Van Dyke Photo Op for another Photo Op product such as the Back to the Future Group Photo Op. You still get your poster and collectible badge and lanyard.

You can purchase an additional Autograph if you want more than two.

Initiate a self-service refund in GrowTix and get 100% of your money back.

You have the following options at this time if you purchased a Dick Van Dyke Photo Op:

Swap your Dick Van Dyke Photo Op for a Dick Van Dyke Autograph.

Swap your Photo Op for another Photo Op product such as the Back to the Future Group Photo Op.

You can purchase an additional Autograph if you want more than two.

Initiate a self-service refund in GrowTix and get 100% of your money back.

More information about tickets and guests at Salt Lake Comic Con can be found online, here.