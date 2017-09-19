Provo Police interim Chief Rich Ferguson named new Provo Chief of Police

PROVO, Utah – Provo Mayor John Curtis has named Provo Police interim Chief Rich Ferguson as the new Provo Police Chief Tuesday.

Chief Ferguson has been with the Provo Police for more than 26 years and has served as Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Interim Chief since March, according to Mayor Curtis.

“It would be hard to find someone more qualified to lead this department,” Mayor Curtis said. “Chief Ferguson is someone the community can expect to be very consistent and always conduct himself with the highest level of integrity.”

Chief Ferguson’s promotion comes after Chief John King resigned back in March.