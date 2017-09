Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hogle Zoo's newest attraction is here.

Nora the polar bear has arrived safely from Portland where she had been at the Oregon Zoo.

She's exploring her new home and getting to know her keepers, but won't make her public debut for a while.

Nora was hand-raised at the zoo after her mother abandoned her.

She and a polar bear named Hope, that was born at the Toledo Zoo, will both call Hogle Zoo home and should be available for public viewing later this fall.