Heard loud, mystery ‘booms’ today? Here’s what caused them

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Did you hear loud “booms” in your area today? Did something cause your home to shake without warning or explanation?

We finally have answer to what caused the ruckus.

Hill Air Force Base has confirmed it was doing rocket motor detonation at the Utah Test and Training Range in the west desert Tuesday.

The calls, emails and social media messages started to bombarded the Fox 13 newsroom just after noon.

We checked with the US Geological Survey multiple times to ensure the mystery “booms” were not earthquakes or aftershocks.

Calls to numerous city and county authorities did not provide any clues to the curious culprit.

Finally, at about 3:30 p.m., Hill Air Force Base officials solved the case, confirming rocket motor detonation during that same time.

Local residents may hear add'l flying from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m as the #388fw and @419fw participate in an exercise Sept. 18-21. pic.twitter.com/ePLxG8lVF3 — 388th Fighter Wing (@388fw) September 18, 2017