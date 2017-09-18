West Jordan man arrested after high-speed chase through Utah, Arizona

IRON COUNTY, Utah – The Utah Highway Patrol has arrested a West Jordan man after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that spanned 60 miles in Arizona and Utah.

The St. George News reported the Arizona Department of Public Safety initially tried to stop Timothy Ryan Boren, of West Jordan, who was speeding in a rented Nissan at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies took over the chase when Boren entered Utah, saying he didn’t stop and continued at speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies tried to spike Boren’s tires at mile post 27 but were unsuccessful.

Boren crossed into Iron County where deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol joined the chase.

Law enforcement tried spiking his tires again at mile post 46 before UHP troopers finally stopped him leaving the interstate at Exit 51, the St. George News reported.

“From all we can gather right now, he just said he was trying to get to northern Utah and felt like he couldn’t stop,” Washington County Lt. Brock Bentley told the St. George News. “Really don’t have much other explanation than that. He felt like he couldn’t stop and then eventually decided, ‘OK, yeah, I probably better stop.’”

Boren was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane, Utah, for reckless driving and evading police.

