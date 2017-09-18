Vandals hit boats at Bear Lake with yellow paint, causing thousands of dollars in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, Utah - It's not the new paint job boaters in Garden City were hoping for after they found vandals had splattered bright yellow paint all over the inside and outside of their boats and on their trailers.

The owners say the vandals threw at least 5 glass bottles filled with paint at their boats causing thousands of dollars of damage.

“It hit the inside of the windshield right here and spilled down ran down onto the passenger seat and of course it splattered everywhere you can see a little over there,” Russell Chase, Technician at Bear Lake Fun said.

It was Thursday morning when managers at Bear Lake Fun got a call from a potential buyer, who was looking at the boat, saying that there was something wrong with the paint.

“I just can't believe somebody would do that,” Chase said. “This is kind of a malicious target that's how I feel.”

The owners think someone driving by threw at least five of these bottles targeting almost a dozen boats but they don't know who it was or why they would do it.

“Anger initially then disappointed, frustrated now I just hope we can catch whoever did it,” Chase said.

Rich County Sheriff's Office is investigating and Bear Lake Fun is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals.