Trial underway to determine who pays for massive oil spill in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A jury trial begins Monday in a lawsuit over a massive oil spill in Salt Lake City.

Chevron and Rocky Mountain Power are locked up in litigation over who pays for the clean up of the 2010 oil spill in Red Butte Creek.

Chevron accuses Rocky Mountain Power of starting the spill that stretched from the East Bench into the Jordan River with an electrical arc.

Rocky Mountain Power says Chevron`s pipeline was not up to standard.

Chevron wants to be reimbursed $30 million for the clean up.