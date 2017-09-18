Therapist Jessie Shepherd talks about things highly successful people do differently.
Things Highly Successful People do differently
Self Care:
-Sleep routine
-Healthy meals
-Take mental health days
-Do you activities/hobbies
-Family time
Keep a Morning Routine:
-Gear up for the Day
-Focus in on goals
Say 'No' :
-If you're not excited about it, don`t do it; it will seem like work & it won't be your best work
'Touch it Once' Principle:
-Take the time to deal with it then
Be Mindful:
-Focus on one task at a time
-Know what you need/how you feel
-Know how you will procrastinate
Write it down:
-Handwrite ideas throughout the day
-End your day with a 5 minutes reflection journal entry each day
(Good for goal setting, confidence, understanding of both positive aspects and negative aspects, clear end of the day.)
Good Preparation:
-Most important element of luck is preparation
-Theme days of the week to specific tasks
-Block out specific time to do specific things (No to do lists)
-Delegate tasks
To learn more life-improving tips, visit www.jessiethetherapist.com.