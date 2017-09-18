Bluffdale infant dies in boating accident at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

NAVAJO CANYON, Ariz. – A six-month-old boy from Bluffdale, Utah has died after a boating accident at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona.

According to the National Park Service and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a child with major head trauma at a beach in the Navajo Canyon area at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told emergency responders that a houseboat was trying to dock on a beach and, when the boat struck the beach, an adult fell on the child.

The vessel had 13 people on board, including several small children.

National Park Service Rangers were patrolling in the area at the time of the incident and responded immediately. While transporting the boy by boat to Antelope Point Marina, emergency first aid was provided, including rescue breaths and chest compressions.

With the assistance of the Page, Ariz. Fire Department, the child was transported to the Page Hospital for further evaluation. The child was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the family lives in Bluffdale, Utah, but names or other details were not released.

This incident is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.