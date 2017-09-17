× Utah man convicted of killing his daughter found and arrested on east coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Earlier this summer David L. Anderson was convicted of killing his 12-month-old daughter, but when it came to his day for sentencing deputies say he was on the run.

The Sevier County Sheriff office says Anderson was arrested on Wednesday trying to check into a North Carolina homeless shelter.

According to a Sevier County Sheriff’s office press release, one of the patrons at the shelter checked Anderson’s name on Facebook and learned he had failed to show up to court the week before. Local police were called and took Anderson into custody.

Now the Sheriff’s office says they have to await extradition hearings to bring him back to Utah.

On June 7, 2016 Sevier County deputies responded to the Anderson home when David Anderson reported he had found his daughter unresponsive in her crib.

Siri Anderson, who would have turned one year old the next day, was taken to Sevier Valley Hospital but she couldn’t be revived.

A Sevier County District Court ruling stated that her father had abused the child prior to her death and that it was done “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide, a 2nd-degree felony, on June 13th this year.

According to court documents, he was scheduled for sentencing on September 5th but failed to show in court and had ‘run.’ The court immediately issued a warrant for his arrest with no bail.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis said, “We have no further information as to whether Anderson will fight the extradition or not. We are also not aware of any new criminal charges.”