Police seek two suspects after teen injured in shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A 17-year-old is in fair condition after being shot several times in Kearns Sunday, and police are looking for two suspects who were in a tan Chevy Impala.

Unified Police say the shooting occurred in the area of 6200 South Loder Drive (near 5155 West), and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and is listed in fair condition.

Two suspects were traveling in a tan Chevrolet Impala with a temporary tag in the rear window.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

