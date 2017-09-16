Teen injured in shooting at West Valley City park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in a park Saturday.

According to Lt. Amy Maurer with the West Valley City Police Department, it happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the Parkway Park at 3420 West Parkway Blvd.

Witnesses told police the teen was near the basketball court on the east side of the park when a gray Chevy Impala or Toyota Corolla pulled up and someone inside the car fired a gun.

The victim was hit by gunfire and was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in good condition with no life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Maurer says the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

If you witnessed anything or have any information, please call West Valley City Police Department.