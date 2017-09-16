Strange lights spotted in sky above Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fox 13 News received several calls and messages about a series of strange lights in the sky above Salt Lake City Saturday night.

Several videos shot just before 8 p.m. near Salt Lake City show the lights in the sky, with one video appearing to show a single point of light breaking up into smaller objects. Another video shows at least four separate lights moving slowly through the air.

(WARNING: The video below contains at least one instance of profanity.)

Patrick Wiggins, NASA Ambassador to Utah, said based on the descriptions of the incident it may be a satellite that broke up in orbit. He said he received notice earlier that a satellite could be breaking up Saturday night.

Fox 13 News has reached out to various authorities for more information about the lights, and we'll update this story as more details emerge.