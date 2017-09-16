Parachute mishap at BYU vs Wisconsin game caught on camera; no injuries

PROVO, Utah — The football game between BYU and Wisconsin started off with a bang–literally.

Several videos shared on Twitter show one of the parachute operators coming in fast and striking a barrier at speed Saturday ahead of kickoff.

A video from Scott Thompson shot near the point of impact captured an audible “bang!” as the parachutist came in toward the crowd and struck a barrier.

Another video shot from farther away by Brett Palmer shows the crash from a wider angle.

A spokesperson for Brigham Young University tells Fox 13 News there were no injuries in connection with the mishap. BYU says the parachutist was representing the Navy SEALs.