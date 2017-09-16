× Family of four killed after private plane bound for Utah crashes in Colorado

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A family of four was killed Saturday after a plane crashed in Colorado while on its way to Utah.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, crews were asked to assist with a search for an airplane that had left Fort Collins, Colorado and was on its way to Moab, Utah.

The private plane was carrying two adults and two children, and police described them as a family of four. Walt Stowe, a public information officer for GCSO in Colorado, said their preliminary information indicates the four are residents of Fort Collins.

The aircraft had last been seen nine miles north of Glenwood Springs near Baxter Peak. Heavy, low hanging clouds hindered early search efforts, but the plane was located around 11:37 a.m. Saturday.

There was a large debris field at the crash site and crews determined there were no survivors, the sheriff’s office states.

The searchers first reached the crash site via air, and authorities are working Saturday to get ground crews out to the site.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, and at this time there are no details about the cause of the crash.

