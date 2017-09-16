AMBER Alert issued after children abducted in Nevada

NEVADA — Authorities in Nevada have issued an AMBER Alert for two suspects and three abducted children, and the suspects may be traveling to West Virginia.

According to the AMBER Alert from the state of Nevada, authorities are looking for two suspects and three abducted children ages 1, 3 and 4.

The alert was based out of Washoe County, Nevada and includes various areas in Nevada including Elko. Authorities believe the suspects may be heading to West Virginia, which means they could potentially travel through Utah.

Police are looking for April Rendina and Andrew Ancell, both of whom are listed as suspects. Both are described as white adults and are pictured above.

Police say the abducted children are a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy. Police did not provide names or descriptions of the children.

The group may be in a 2005 black Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information about the suspects or children should call their local police or Nevada Highway Patrol Dispatch at 775-687-0400.

