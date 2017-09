Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A local artist is using his work to mend broken hearts and bring Latter-day Saint families together.

J.R. Johansen said he felt compelled to paint portraits of Mormon missionaries who died while serving.

After two years of work he's painted 20 portraits, and those paintings were revealed Friday to the subjects' families at a memorial in Salt Lake City.

Fox 13's Jeff McAdam has the story, see the video above for his report.