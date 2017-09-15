Shane Richins, from Scales and Tails Utah, brought some reptiles, spiders, lizards to the studio. Shane is part of a group of Scales and Tails experts that travel across the state performing educational and entertaining shows featuring a variety of reptiles and birds. For more information go to scalesandtailsutah.com
Scales and Tails Surprises Us with Exotic Reptiles and Spiders
-
Pythons! Learn all about the slithering creatures
-
Summertime snake safety tips
-
Sleek hairstyles for back-to-school time
-
‘It needs a leash’: Mom finds giant spider in toddler’s room
-
Spider-Man: Homecoming’ swings to big box office opening
-
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Flash needs a forever home
-
Hiker snaps photo of massive snake(s) in tree
-
Man finds boa constrictor in attic after years of strange sounds he blamed on rats
-
Recipe: Steamed New England Lobster and Clams
-
-
Watch: Man dives into flood water to catch fish in kitchen
-
Florida mother allows snake to bite baby, defends decision
-
Snake slithers from truck’s hood in middle of highway