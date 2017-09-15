Scales and Tails Surprises Us with Exotic Reptiles and Spiders

Posted 2:25 pm, September 15, 2017, by

Shane Richins, from Scales and Tails Utah, brought some reptiles, spiders, lizards to the studio. Shane is part of a group of Scales and Tails experts that travel across the state performing educational and entertaining shows featuring a variety of reptiles and birds. For more information go to scalesandtailsutah.com