Roy teacher returns to classroom after being placed on leave for controversial quiz

ROY, Utah - A teacher is returning to the classroom after being placed on administrative leave for giving students a controversial survey.

The Weber County School District said Candace Thurgood, a 25-year veteran at Roy High School, will be reinstated Friday.

Following a week-long investigation, district officials deemed there was no malice on the part of Thurgood.

Thurgood was placed on leave after a couple of parents complained about a quiz she handed out during an "adult roles" class, a course both teachers and students must sign consent forms to attend.

The survey asked probing questions about things like students' sexual activity and drug and alcohol use, then administered grades on a scale ranging from "a nerd" and "pure as ivory soap" to "headed for trouble" and "hopeless and condemned."

Thurgood will be back but the quiz will not.