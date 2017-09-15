Heavy rain leads to flooding, crashes across Salt Lake Valley

Heavy rain is causing flooding and traffic delays across the Salt Lake Valley Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a small stream/urban flood advisory for Salt Lake County.

Flooding and ponding on roadways has led to multiple crashes on highways and city streets, dramatically slowing traffic.

The NWS said the areas that will experience flooding include, but are not limited to, Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, West Jordan,

Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Bluffdale, Summit Park, Millcreek, Kearns, Magna and Granite.

Do not drive into water. Turn around, don’t drown.

DOWNLOAD: Get flood and storm alerts with the Fox 13 app