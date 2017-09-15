Hearts 4 Paws: Snickers the Shitzu Mix needs a forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snickers is a three-year-old sweet little Shitzu Mix. Hearts 4 Paws rescued him out of the Tooele Animal Shelter. He was so matted, they had to sedate him to shave him. His dreadlocks didn't allow him to have proper circulation. Snickers is a happy, friendly dog who is social with everyone. He still needs help with potty training, but is eager to please.

Snickers' adoption fee is $300. He will be at the South Jordan Petco on Saturday, September 16 from 1-5 p.m.

Hearts 4 Paws are also accepting donations to help cover expenses for medical care performed on other dogs. For more information visit www.hearts4paws.org.