LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Instead of heavy rain, some areas are seeing snow for the first time this season.

Snowbird showed its “frosted tips” in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Okay, snow lovers, this one is for you. First (light) snow of the year for parts of the high Wasatch. #utwx pic.twitter.com/7207IIIMCW — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 15, 2017

Solitude Mountain Resort also got a dusting.

