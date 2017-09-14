Weber County man accused of murdering infant appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- A Weber County man accused of killing a 1-month-old boy went before a judge Thursday.

It was a brief appearance for 22-year-old Matthew Graves. The state says they're still gathering evidence against him and waiting for the final reports from the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

But the state says even without the final results, they have enough information to proceed with a death penalty case against Graves.

“What makes it an aggravated murder is the fact that it was a child who was killed,” said Letitia Toombs, the Deputy Weber County Attorney. “The victim is an infant, 41 days old.”

Police reports state that the infant was first taken from an apartment complex near 1950 West and 4400 South in Roy to Ogden Regional Hospital on September 7, then flown to Primary Children's hospital in Salt Lake City, where he died from brain trauma.

Police say Matthew Graves confessed to hitting the child in the head repeatedly but doesn't remember how many times he struck the boy because he says he blacked out from rage.

Graves also told police he was "a monster who lost all hope in life and is going to lose everything".

Thursday in court, Graves' state appointed attorney indicated Graves' family may be hiring a private attorney to represent him.

Graves is due in court again for a preliminary review October 26.