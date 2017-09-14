Urban Arts Festival: A Free Music and Street Art Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Urban Arts Festival is the largest free community art event in Utah. It is organized by Utah Arts Alliance. The festival showcases hundreds of artists, performers, and musicians. It has received several awards including being named as the “Best New Festival in Utah” a the, “Best Indie Art Event in Utah” and the “Best Fest for the Rest”!

In 2017 the festival will be held at the Gallivan Center in Downtown SLC. It is a two-day celebration of Salt Lake’s urban and artistic culture for the community, art lovers, and families. The festival features artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts, street basketball league, fashion, live street art and mural painting displays and much more.

For more info click here.

Free Admission — at the Gallivan Center

Saturday 16th 2017 – noon – 10pm

Sunday 17th 2017 – noon – 8pm