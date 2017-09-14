Salt Lake City Police seek driver after woman injured in hit-and-run crash

SALT LAKE CITY -– Salt Lake City Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when police say the victim was crossing North Temple to get to the Utah State Fair Park.

She was hit by a blue Dodge Caravan driving west and is expected to survive.

The suspect driver left the vehicle at 1200 West and ran north along the Jordan River.

Police took a passenger who was in the Caravan into custody for questioning.

The driver is described as a Latina woman, about 25 years old, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. The woman has long black hair.

If you know who she is or have any information about the crash, please contact Salt Lake City Police.