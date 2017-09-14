Police looking for suspects in Salt Lake Co. armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police in West Valley City and Salt Lake City are working to determine if two armed robberies committed this week are related.

According to West Valley City Police, three suspects entered a 7-Eleven convenience store around 1 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

"[The clerk] was very shaken up at the time and I mean he had to deal with this dramatic event, not knowing whether he was going to be harmed. He was threatened," said Lt. Kent Stokes, WVCPD.

Salt Lake City Police said three suspects entered the Little Caesar's Pizza restaurant at 3292 S. Richmond St. shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, pointed guns at the clerk and removed money from the till.

The first suspect in the Little Caesar's robbery was described as 5 feet tall, wearing a clown mask, a long sleeve shirt and gloves. The second suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a ski mask, a long sleeve shirt and gloves. The third suspect was described as wearing a ski mask, a long sleeve shirt and gloves. The third suspect's height is unknown.

In each of the crimes, a light-colored or white four-door sedan, possibly a Honda, was seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on the 7-Eleven robbery is asked to call 801-840-4000. Anyone with information on the Little Caesar's robbery is asked to call 801-799-3000.

Salt Lake City Police also accept anonymous tips via text message at 274637. Text messages should start with the keyword "TIPSLCPD" and a space, followed by the tip.