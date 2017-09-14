Flash flooding, severe thunderstorms hitting southern Utah

Much of southern Utah is under a Flash Flood Watch or Warning through Thursday evening for heavy rains expected to hit the area.

The areas include, but are not limited to, portions of central Utah and southern Utah, including Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains and Utahs Dixie and Zion National Park.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall and scattered strong severe thunderstorms are hitting or expected to hit these areas through Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood-prone areas include the Brian Head burn scar, slot canyons, normally dry washes and small streams.

Rainfall may be extensive enough to cause localized urban flooding including water flowing over roadways.

The heavy rainfall may cause travel difficulties on normally dry dirt roads.

