Driver killed after milk tanker crashes in Logan Canyon

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — One person was killed Wednesday after a tanker truck hauling cream crashed in Logan Canyon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on US-89 near mile post 478 in Logan Canyon between Ricks Spring and the Tony Grove turnoff.

A milk tanker hauling cream was traveling northbound when the vehicle went around a curve too fast and left the road to the right, overturning off the shoulder of the road.

“The cab was crushed and the driver was pinned,” the press release from UHP states.

Emergency responders rendered first aid, but the driver was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.