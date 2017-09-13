Clown-masked armed robbery suspects wanted after hitting Millcreek ‘Little Caesars’

MILLCREEK, Utah- Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery at a “Little Caesars” in Millcreek.

Authorities said witnesses told them suspects went into the location near 3300 S. 1300 E. sometime before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the suspects pointed guns at the clerk and took money from the register.

Witnesses said the suspects left in a newer white four-door sedan.

Police said the suspects were wearing clown and ski masks.

Suspect 1: Clown mask, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, 5-feet-tall

Suspect 2: Ski mask, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, 5-feet-8-inches tall

Suspect 3: Ski mask, long-sleeved shirt, height unknown

Officers said they would like to hear from anyone with information at (801) 799-3000.

To remain anonymous, text your crime tips to 274637.

Start the text with the keyword “TIPSLCPD” and include the information and photos.