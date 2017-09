SANDY, Utah – This time lapse video shows UDOT crews working on the 106th South Interchange in Sandy.

They moved the 3 million pound underpass more than 150 feet Monday in just under two hours.

It’s 183 feet long, 40 feet wide and 22 feet high.

UDOT says the new underpass won’t open to drivers until next year.

However, UDOT says the interchange will open around September 26.