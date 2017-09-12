Shots fired at Salt Lake apartment sparks search for suspects

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities are investigating after hearing shots fired near 500 N. Dexter in Salt Lake City overnight.

Officers said they just happened to be in the area when they heard gunshots at about 11 p.m.

Several 911 calls from neighbors followed saying they heard shots near a fourplex on the same street.

“We don’t have any suspects in tow or any of our victims or reliable witnesses so we really don’t have a lot except for casings and bullet holes,” SLC Police Lt. Dave Cracroft said.

Authorities said people in the apartment took off before they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call SLC Police at (801) 799-3000.