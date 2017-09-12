Man fined $300 after alcohol-fueled swim near Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS – A British man learned the hard way not to drink and swim, or try to swim, near the Hoover Dam.

He is considered the first person to ever survive swimming across the Colorado River at the Hoover Dam.

According to Fox 5 in Las Vegas, police were waiting for him when he climbed out and he was fined only $300.

The man admitted he didn’t know it was an offense and his swim was fueled by alcohol.

The 28-year-old was told he survived because nine of the 10 hydroelectric turbines were not operating at the time.