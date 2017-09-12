Car crashes into St. George building; driver booked for DUI

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police have arrested a woman who they suspect was driving under the influence when she crashed a pickup truck into an office. Tuesday.

Jill W. Upwall, 56, of St. George, faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and negligent collision.

Lt. Johnny Heppler of the St. George Police Department said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. in a business park at 144 West Brigham Road, according to St. George News.

“When responders arrived on scene, they found that a dark green Ford F-150 truck had jumped the curb and sidewalk and had gone completely inside suite 8 of the complex, sending glass, wood, drywall and other debris scattered throughout the bottom floor of the office. An outside pillar adjacent to the sidewalk was also damaged,” the St. George News report said.

A man working in that office suffered lacerations on his head, but it isn’t clear if the lacerations were caused by flying glass or an impact with the truck.

Video posted on Facebook (above) shows the aftermath of the incident.

Upwall was booked into the Washington County Jail.

