Weber School District teacher on leave over ‘questionable’ survey given to students

ROY, Utah – The Weber School District said a teacher is on administrative leave after a “questionable” survey was given to Roy High School students.

The survey allegedly asked students if they have been involved in certain levels of sexual behavior and drug activity.

The questionnaire was given out in an “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy” class.

According to the Weber School District, “The course provides instruction in human sexuality, which requires parental consent prior to participating in the course.”

Fox 13 News is working to independently confirm this list of questions in the survey found online here.

The school district sent this letter to parents:

It was recently brought to our attention that a questionable survey was distributed to students at Roy High School. The survey was given to juniors as an assignment in an Adult Roles concurrent enrollment course as part of a lesson on risky behavior in dating. The course provides instruction in human sexuality, which requires parental consent prior to participating in the course. While the course itself contains instruction in human sexuality to which parents consented, the survey that was distributed to students elicited information about sexually explicit activities and delinquent behavior, and parental consent was not obtained for this particular set of questions, as is required by state and federal law. This matter is being taken very seriously and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the situation is being investigated. The federal Protection of Pupil Rights Amendments to the Family Education Right to Privacy Act, as well as Utah state law prohibits surveys that elicit information about a student’s sexual behaviors, orientation, attitudes, and involvement in any illegal or incriminating behavior (20 U.S.C. §1232h, Utah 53A-13-302.) Moreover, Utah State Board Rule R277-515 and our district policy (Policy 7900) expect teachers to use professional judgment and discretion in providing age-appropriate material to students. Officials from Weber School District and Roy High School want to extend our sincere apology to the students who were asked to complete this questionnaire, as well as their parents and we assure you this survey will not be used in the future Our district takes great pride in providing quality education to over 31,000 students in Weber County. Although we strive for a standard of perfection in teaching, occasionally mistakes are made. In such cases, it will be dealt with appropriately, always with the best interests of our students in mind.