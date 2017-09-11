Utah remembering lives lost 16 years ago 9/11 terrorist attacks

People from around the world, including here in Utah, are coming together to honor the lives of nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks 16 years ago.

Terrorists hijacked four passenger planes; two crashed into New York’s World Trade Center (the Twin Towers), one hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the last went down in field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“There are no words that will ease our pain and no guarantees that these losses will stop,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “There is only the promise that we will continue to remember them all and we will endure together.”

Thousands are attending a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has announced Utah flags will be lowered to half staff throughout the state in observance of Patriot Day.